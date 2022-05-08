Akshay Kumar might have praised the Kashmir Files, but, director Vivek Agnihotri is not ready to buy that. In an interaction, Vivek has said that Akshay said it out of "majboori (helplessness)". Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey featuring Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi failed to do well at the box office owing to one-sided competition from TKF.

Vivek not in a mood to spare

Now, in interaction with RJ Raunac, Vivek has dissed Akshay's praise for the film. "But appreciate Kia na Bollywood ke kaffi saare log ne aapki film ko appreciate Kiya hai (But many Bollywood people appreciated your film)," said the RJ. Cutting him short, Agnihotri said, "Jaise? Jaise?... Naam batao (Like who? Tell their names)."

When the RJ took Akshay Kumar's name, Agnihotri clapped back and said, "Wo tho majburi mai kya bolega admi jab sau log samne khade hoke sawal puchenge ki Kashmir Files nahi chali, apki film nahi chali aur wo chal gai tho kya bolega, wo tho mai eak function mai tha Bhopal mai issliye bolna pad gaya. (That was out of helplessness what will a man say when 100 people will ask that your film didn't work and his film worked. He was at a function in Bhopal and thus had to say it)."

What Akshay Kumar had said

"Vivek ji ne Kashmir Files bana kar humara desh k ek bohot bade dardanak sach ko samne rakha hain. Ye film ek aisi bhet bann kar ayi, ye aur baat hain ki meri picture ko bhi duba diya hain (Vivek ji has brought to the forefront a very cruel truth of the country by making Kashmir Files. The filmhas even destroyed my film)," Akshay had said at an event.