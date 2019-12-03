Popular southern actress Sai Pallavi has shared on social media a photo of her meditating. Her beautiful look has struck a chord with her followers and gone viral with thousands of likes and comments.

Sai Pallavi started her career with uncredited roles in Kasthuri Maan (2005) and Dhaam Dhoom (2008). She made her debut as a heroine in 2015's Malayalam movie Premam, which gave her the much-needed attention and break in the industry. She has starred in nine movies in 10 years and most of them are big hits at the box office. She has two projects - Virata Parvam 1992 and Love story - in her kitty.

Although she is one of the most popular actresses down south, Sai Pallavi stands apart from the rest because of her way of working. She is very choosy and does not accept all the projects that come her way. She has rejected several projects and this attitude has irked some filmmakers who have expressed their anger against her on some occasion.

But Sai Pallavi has a huge fanbase for herself with her cute girl-next-door looks and acting style. She has 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.16 million fans on Facebook. She uses these social media channels for wishing her colleagues on their birthdays or give updates about her projects. However, she is not very active as she rarely responds or interacts with her fans.

However, Sai Pallavi took all her fans by surprise by tweeting a picture which features her meditating in a garden. She captioned it with "AtmAnaM viddhi ♥️." Her post received 22,300 likes 1,200 retweets and around 300 comments on Twitter within 16 hours. The pic received similar response on Facebook and Instagram. It is now creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Here is how some people reacted to Sai Pallavi's latest picture

