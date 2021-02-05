Circa 2020, a painting by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of the Isha Foundation, was auctioned for Rs 2.3 crore. The money raised through the auction will be used here to provide assistance for efforts to alleviate coronavirus, the foundation informed on Thursday.

Circa 2020 may turn out to be one of the most unique years in living memory – a year that a virus held a Mirror to the face of Humanity. –Sg #BeatTheVirus pic.twitter.com/IvBcAka5SD — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 25, 2020

A press note by the Isha foundation said that organization has implemented different projects to support people living in rural areas since the lockdown was declared last year. The relief activities included supplying the poor, as well as frontline staff, with food, medical supplies, face shields, and sanitizers. The release also added that Sadhguru's earlier two readings raised Rs 9.24 crore in total and the funds were also donated for COVID-19 relief works.

Mixed response on Twitter As soon as the news broke out of the auction, Twitteratis looked divided. Some users appreciated the social works being done by the Isha foundation. One user wrote, "Really great news. Heartfelt gratitude to Sadhguru and Isha Foundation. They are doing a tremendous job for the people."

Appreciating the social work by the Isha foundation another user went on to add, "A truly commendable effort from Sadhguru Ji. His Isha Foundation has been doing phenomenal work to support the needy people since the #COVID19 pandemic started in Tamilnadu."

While some users looked confused over the painting. "I should not put it in my house even for free. Looks like a ghost," wrote one user.

Some accused Jaggi of copying the painting, "This pic seems to be copied from climax scene from a movie called Amman."