Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has conveyed his felicitations and wishes to all Ranks of the Armed Forces on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War.

In his message, CDS underscored that the supreme sacrifices made by the Bravehearts in the Kargil War, will not go in vain. "It will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation," he said.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Kargil War, CDS said, there were lessons in the war for not only the military but for all those who deal with national security. He stressed that the lessons learned by shedding blood must not be forgotten, the mistakes must not be repeated and the right lessons must be reinforced.

Regarding the ongoing reforms in the Armed Forces, Gen Anil Chauhan underlined that the Tri-services are on the threshold of major reforms that range from organizational, structural, conceptual and cultural.

"The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the Armed Forces battle-ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed the obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges," he said.

On the occasion, CDS assured the citizens that the Armed Forces remain enthused with new energy as the nation steps into the Amritkaal and are determined to march in step with the rest of the country to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'.

If Death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise I will kill Death: Capt Pandey, PVC

The Kargil War saw soldiers of Indian Armed Forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions, leading to the defeat of the enemy in Dras, Kargil, and Batalik Sectors.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a briefing was conducted on July 25, 2024, at Lamochen.

According to Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal the event commenced with a flypast by Flying Rabbits of Microlight Node Gaya which was followed by an audio-visual narration of the battles that showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded.

The vivid narrations, set against the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle, and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

The narrations of battle were followed by reminiscences of actions by the war heroes and family members. This brought to life the bravery, indomitable spirit, and everlasting zeal of our braves.

The event was graced by the War Heroes, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and relatives of the gallant soldiers who had laid down their lives during the war.