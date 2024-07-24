The 1999 Kargil War was one of the valiant wars fought by the Indian Armed Forces in the extremely inhospitable high-altitude terrain of Jammu and Kashmir. The bravery of our Armed Forces against extreme odds and the sacrifices made by them continue to serve as a source of inspiration to the Nation as a whole even today.

This decisive victory is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July every year to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay against Pakistan.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Kargil War and a host of events have been planned as a run-up to the main event of Rajat Mahotsav of Kargil Vijay Diwas, to be celebrated on July 26, 2024.

One such event organized under the aegis of the Headquarters Uniform Force was an 'All Women Motorbike Rally' planned from Leh to Kargil through the challenging terrain of Ladakh across Khardung La and Umling La, the world's two highest motorable passes.

This has been a befitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Soldier and a salute to the Nari Shakti, which has broken the stereotypes of male domination in adventure activities and has showcased the unparalleled determination, fearlessness, valour, commitment, and devotion of women in the Indian Armed Forces.

The rally team comprised 25 experienced women riders on a pan-India basis, mainly consisting of Military Spouses, Serving Women Officers, and Other Ranks. The rally was conducted over 16 days, commencing at the Leh War Memorial and culminating at the Kargil War Memorial.

Enroute, the riders paid homage to Bravehearts at five major memorials in Ladakh viz Hall of Fame (Leh), Siachen War Memorial, Rezang La War Memorial (Chushul), Trishul War Memorial (Karu) and Kargil War Memorial. In addition, the women riders also had the opportunity to cross Khardung La (18,380 feet) and Culming La (19,300 feet), the world's two highest motor-able passes. Various civil agencies joined hands with the Indian Army in organising the bike rally, showcasing their unparalleled reverence for the brave hearts of the Kargil War.