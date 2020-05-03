Offering condolences on martyrdom of five security personnel, including colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Police Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, and Naik Rajesh Kumar, in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's in Kupwara district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, May 3, that their valour and sacrifice will never be never forgotten.

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi also offered condolences to their families and friends.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)