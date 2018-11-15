While Sacred Games on Netflix was highly talked about for its sexually explicit scenes and cuss words, the season 2 of the show might turn quite "sanskari" as the platform has reportedly agreed to censor its content for the Indian audience.

After a meeting with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Netflix has reportedly agreed to introduce "self-regulation" and adopt the "best practice internationally" for its content in India. Not just Netflix, even Hotstar has reportedly agreed to censorship policy. Amazon Prime had already agreed to it.

"Yes, there was discussion of self-regulation and Netflix and Hotstar agreed that they should regulate their content," The Print quoted a top ministry official as confirming. However, a source close to the issue spoke to International Business Times India and denied any such development.

While television and films in India have been under self-regulatory agreement for a long time, OTT (Over-the-top) platforms like Netflix were free of any kind of censorship so far. While a lot of things of the content may get affected under this reported new agreement, nudity and abusive words are likely to face the scissors first.

Having been free of any censorship, Sacred Games included a lot of frontal nudity and explicit dialogues. However, if the reported agreement is true, Sacred Games 2 might be much different from the first season, at least in terms of adult content.

Meanwhile, this news of self-regulation on Netflix did not go down well with many. People who were happy to have access to censorship-free content on the platform, are highly disappointed with this development. Some even stated that they would unsubscribe the channel.

"I wonder why people in India take pride in moral policing. They must know that internet is a personal choice. You can't censor these streaming portals," tweeted one person.

"Dear Justice for rights NGO, who the heck gave you the right to decide or censor what I watch on Netflix or Amazon. You don't want to watch, don't freaking watch it," another Twitter user said.

"@NetflixIndia Request you to clarify if the below report is true—have you really lowered your standards, and decided to let your audience down by giving in to censorship?" another disappointed fan said.

Netflix agrees to censor its content in India. Reyyy @NetflixIndia than what is difference between you and Star Movies channel raa! pic.twitter.com/lOsRcpWfMy — Couch Bangaladumpa (@Ravitejadanda) November 15, 2018

Noooooooooo..... Glass shatters! NO. Just no. Damn the damnable moral police and bloody censors! https://t.co/WzmNAfxl8g — Anuja Chandramouli (@anujamouli) November 15, 2018

Watch live rape,murder, buy guns. That's accessible with a click. So u tell me, how do u censor that? Netflix is the least of your worries. If you want to be a parent it's your burden, i don't have kids cause i don't want that burden, why is it my "moral obligation"? Pt2 — meh (@lydfluffy) November 15, 2018

I wonder why people in India take pride in moral policing.

They must know that internet is a personal choice. You can't censor these streaming portals..

"Netflix and Amazon Prime Video sued by Indian NGO over content" https://t.co/sIYOVj25jQ — Ravinder Gahlot (@gahlotzone) November 15, 2018

Earlier, an NGO had filed a petition at the Delhi High Court, demanding censorship of content from such streaming platforms, accusing them of broadcasting "vulgar and pornographic" content.