In a major setback to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe unearthered involvement of leaders from both the parties in the Police Sub-Inspector(PSI) exam scam. After making inroads in Karnataka in a big way, Aam Aadmi Party leaders are now leading a protest in PSI exam scam after two major parties in the state have been silenced after CID's probe.

AAP State President Prithvi Reddy demands a major reform in wake of the scam, instead of a slap on the wrist. He has urged the Governor to intervene in the controversial scam and immediately dismiss Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

A delegation led by Reddy, comprising of retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao and other senior party leaders, met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday and presented three requests in writing while seeking orders implementing the same in a swift manner.

AAP requested the governor for:

Re-examination for 52,000 candidates who appeared for the PSI exam in wake of the scam. A new authority be established and exams must be held with transparency. Swiftly complete the CID probe into the scam and a timeline be set for the same. The accused must be arrested quickly and chargesheet be filed at the earliest. Dismiss Araga Jnanendra and appoint a capable replacement. AAP accuses incumbent minister of showing inability and inexperience since his appointment.

PSI exam scam in Karnataka

BJP leader Divya Hagaragi's role in the scam has come to the surface and a hunt has been launched for the minister who served as the party's District President in Kalaburagi. In a major embarrassment to BJP, pictures of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visiting her house have gone viral on social media.

Before the opposition Congress could rake up the issue attacking ruling BJP, CID sleuths arrested Congress Block President of Afzalpur town in Kalaburagi city, Mahantesh Patil, a close associate of Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Along with Patil, police have also arrested two more individuals -- Vishal and Sharanabasappa. As per police sources, Vishal had taken his PSI exams at Jnana Jyothi College owned by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and was selected to the police service. Sharanabasappa is alleged of helping the candidates while writing exams through a Bluetooth device.

Thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with the case including the gunman of Congress MLA M.Y. Patil.

The CID sleuths have arrested Divya Hagaragi's husband Rajesh Hagaragi. The examinations for the 545 posts of PSIs were held in October last year. As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for it. The results were announced this January.