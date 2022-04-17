A major scam was unearthed in PSI recruitment, which triggered a CID probe upon the orders of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. As a result of this probe, the fate of hundreds of aspiring police sub-inspectors hangs in the balance. Eagerly waiting for an update on PSI recruitment, candidates protested against the alleged large-scale corruption. In an important update, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood announced that PSI recruitment will resume after the CID probe is completed.

There's no date or timeline regarding the ongoing CID probe. But the state police chief said that seven persons have been arrested in connection to the scam, including four successful candidates and three invigilators from the centre at Kalaburgi. Four people were arrested on Saturday, while many remain at large and will be arrested soon, DGP said.

"On April 7 this year, credible evidence was found about certain malpractice based on which Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ordered the CID to probe the matter," Sood, IPS, said. An FIR was registered on April 9.

"There are many more involved in the scam but they are absconding and will be arrested soon. No candidate, invigilator or supporting staff who are found to have indulged in malpractice will go unpunished," he added.

Jnanendra had ordered the CID probe into the entire recruitment process upon learning of the alleged malpractices. The home minister ordered that every selected candidate be investigated and the probe be concluded at the earliest.