Leading Indian sports personalities have taken to Twitter in order to express devotion to their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message on his timeline with a picture of himself and his mother, Mrs Rajini Tendulkar, holding a cake together. The text along with the photograph is even more full of sentiment.

"Someone rightly said, 'God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made Mothers,'" the Master Blaster wrote on his timeline. It must be remembered that Sachin's mother came to watch her son play in his last Test at Wankhede Stadium, the first time she had done so, in what was a testament to their close relationship.

But the Little Master wasn't the only cricketer to celebrate Mother's Day with a public avowal of his devotion to the maternal bond on Twitter. His former teammates, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also expressed love for their mothers on the social media site.

Bhajji wrote: "Happy Mother's Day MAA. I LOVE YOU. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers." This post contained the photograph of the off-spinner who would be playing the IPL Final for his team, Chennai Super Kings, later in the day with his mother. Equally expressive was another CSK star, Suresh Raina. He too, tweeted a photograph of him and his mother along with his daughter and had this effusive message along with it: "Happy Mother's Day mumma! You are an epitome of unconditional love & sacrifices. Love you beyond any limit."

India's Test regular Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Can't describe in words how grateful I am for her presence and everything she has done for me. Happy #MothersDay Aai (mother in Marathi)!" in his dedication to motherhood. Shikhar Dhawan, who would soon be opening the innings for India at the ICC 2019 World Cup, shared a video of himself and his mother as well as some lines from a popular Punjabi song on the subject.

Outside the cricket world, badminton stars also took the opportunity to celebrate this occasion. Former world no. 1 and current national champion Saina Nehwal also shared a picture of herself and her mother with a simple message of "Happy Mother's Day."

Multiple time Super Series winner Kidambi Srikanth, along with his brother, posed with their mother for a twitter pic. "Words are never enough to describe what she has done for me. Thanks for shaping me what I am today, Mom! Happy #MothersDay," the shuttler wrote, revealing his deep feelings for the special lady.

Doubles player Jwala Gutta dedicated her wishes to not just her mother, whose picture she shared, but to all mothers in the world. "Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful and beautiful mommies in the world....you are the true superheroes. Happy Mother's Day mom," wrote the former World Championship bronze medallist.

Tennis star Sania Mirza had an Instagram post showing herself with her mother and Mirza's newly-born son and the line, "Happy Mother's Day Mumma ... We are because of you" on her timeline. Another legend of the sport Mahesh Bhupati too shared an Instagram post dedicated to his mom.