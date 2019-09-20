Ever since his comeback to international cricket, Steve Smith has been in exemplary form - his form and an incredible run of scores helped Australia retain the Ashes earlier this month. England tried different ways and means, but could not find a way to get past the right-hander. After the end of the series, Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar praised Steve Smith for his exemplary batting and said that the former Australia skipper's "organised mindset" and "complicated technique" set him apart among his contemporaries.

Sachin on Steve Smith

"COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets @stevesmith49 apart. Incredible comeback!#ENGvsAUS," Tendulkar posted on his twitter handle.

In the video, Sachin tries to explain the technique and also goes on to speak how to counter the threat in the near future. "In the first Test, the English bowlers tried to get him caught behind the wickets with slips and gully in place," Tendulkar explained.

"And Smith just shuffled across and exposed his leg stumps to cover the line, and was selective and smart in his approach.

"At Lord's, they had leg-slip for him on occasions and a few short-pitched deliveries against Jofra Archer got him in trouble as he tried to cover the line with the weight on his back-foot."

Sachin also explained what Smith did wrong at Lord's, where he was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer. The blow was so severe that he didn't come out to bat in the second innings and also missed the next Test at Headingley.

"The most important thing for any batsman is to keep the head position forward and wait leaning forward or marginally in-line. Smith got into bad positions and that's how he probably got hit," Tendulkar explained.

"In the final two Tests, he was leaving the ball while leaning forward, and looked in better positions. He worked on his technique very smartly. That is why I say, 'complicated technique, but extremely organised mindset," he went on to say.

The right-hander was in unprecedented form and scored 774 runs from seven innings at a staggering average of 110.57 in the recent Ashes series against England. After Australian claimed the Ashes, Australian captain Tim Paine described Steven Smith as "the best player he had ever seen".

"He's pretty handy, I won't lie," Paine said during the post-match presentations. "He's the best player I've ever seen. Obviously his 200 was phenomenal but yesterday to push the game forward put England under pressure. He's got a lot of courage to take teams on."