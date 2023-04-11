Despite the party high command's objections, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his one-day fast at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, after paying tributes to Jyotirao Phule in the city.

Pilot has accused the Gehlot government for inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhra government.

Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption allegations during the Vasundhara government. While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As 6-7 months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje."

He demanded that action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not so the Congress workers should not feel that "there is no difference between our words and actions," he noted.

On Monday, hours ahead of Pilot's, the Congress state in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the move as being against the party interest and an "anti-party activity".

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow (Tuesday) is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said in a statement.

"I have been an AICC in-charge for the last 5 months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress," Randhawa added.

Self-respect of Rajasthan

On Monday, Pilot spoke of 'self-respect of Rajasthan' and said, "Happiness in mind, smile on face, Resides here in every heart, Self respect of Rajasthan." Pilot can be seen laughing out loud as being hugged by one of his followers.

Pro-Pilot leaders and MLAs had given a message to the supporters to reach Jaipur a day in advance. Sources said Pilot has decided to keep the pro-ministers and MLAs away from the fast as a strategy.

"If the supporting MLAs were on hunger strike, they would have been counted. There were two types of disadvantages in it. The issue arises as to who has more numbers. Second, the issue would have been associated with rebellion. Because of this, Pilot has adopted the strategy of fasting with common supporters."

Own party formation?

In fact, a few days ago, RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal asked Pilot to leave the Congress and float his own party. 'I had said earlier also that if Sachin Pilot forms a new party, we will forge an alliance with him. I want Sachin Pilot to leave Congress as soon as possible as he is being humiliated again and again in the party."

Reacting to the statement during a press conference on Sunday, Pilot said, "Every one has right to express himself."

(With inputs from IANS)