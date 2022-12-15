The sudden demise of veteran actress Veena Kapoor sent shockwaves across the nation. Several media reports stated that the actress's son murdered her brutally by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat and later dumping her body in a river. And now, veteran actress Veena Kapoor has come out in the open and slammed the media for spreading fake news.

In the latest video, the 74-year-old actress stated that she is taking legal action against those spreading the fake news. She further termed the rumours doing rounds as mental harassment.

Venna Kapoor's statement

While speaking to the news agency, the actress clarified that she is not the Veena Kapoor who was murdered by her son a few days back. She has also lodged a complaint at the Dindoshi police station against those spreading the fake news.

"Yeh khabar toh ekdum galat hai. Sacchai hai ke Veena Kapoor ka murder hua hai. Magar main woh Veena Kapoor nahin hoon, main doosri hoon. Naam same hai. Lekin main Goregaon rehti hoon, main bhi bete ke saath rehti hoon." (It is true that Veena Kapoor has been murdered but I am not her. Our names are the same but I like Goregaon and not Juhu. I live with my son so people thought I am the one who was murdered. I would like to tell everyone that I am alive and well. Please do not fall prey to fake news. I have registered this complaint now so that such things don't happen to people in the coming time. Work is getting affected because my mood is disturbed by constant phone calls.)"

#WATCH | "If I don't file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment...".



Actress Veena Kapoor reaches the Police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son. pic.twitter.com/AcBeSo1rwM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The reports added fuel to fire after popular actress and Veena Kapoor's co-star Nilu Kohli took to Instagram to mourn her demise. She said, "Veenaji you deserved better. I am heartbroken, about posting this for you. Kya bolun? Am at a total loss for words hope you are finally resting in peace after so many years of struggle."

Veena Kapoor has worked in a number of TV shows as well as movies.