On Friday, the Supreme Court will decide at last if women of all ages will be allowed to enter the famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

The centuries-old tradition of banning women from the temple was recently challenged. During the hearings, the Supreme Court itself remarked that the tradition was 'steeped in chauvinism and patriarchy'.

This is one of the multiple landmark judgments the Supreme court has passed this week before Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's retirement on October 2.

It is reported that four judgments will be passed today with the Sabarimala temple verdict being one of them.

Here are the LIVE updates: