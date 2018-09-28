On Friday, the Supreme Court will decide at last if women of all ages will be allowed to enter the famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.
The centuries-old tradition of banning women from the temple was recently challenged. During the hearings, the Supreme Court itself remarked that the tradition was 'steeped in chauvinism and patriarchy'.
This is one of the multiple landmark judgments the Supreme court has passed this week before Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's retirement on October 2.
It is reported that four judgments will be passed today with the Sabarimala temple verdict being one of them.
Here are the LIVE updates:
- Top advocates are confident that after the Supreme Court's verdict on adultery, it will lift the ban for women between the age groups 10-50 years from entering the temple.
- The verdict of the case will be passed taking into account the plea stating that the temple's rules Articles 14, 15 and 17.
- The verdict regarding the case will be out by 10:30 am.
- Supreme Court advocate Avani Bansal is confident that the SC would rule in favour of women being allowed to enter the temple.She tweeted, "After reading the judges' lucid views on equality of women in #Adultery judgment, I will be very surprised if they declare tomorrow that women are not equal enough to pray at #sabrimala."
- The court reserved its judgment in August.
- The plea challenging the law was filed by the Indian Young Lawyers Association (IYLA).
- In July, the Supreme Court was told by the temple board that it had no right to interfere with the temple practices. The Sabarimala Temple is managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which is affiliated to the Kerala government.
- A five-judge bench will hear the case headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra with Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.