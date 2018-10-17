Live

Kerala is on an edge as the Sabarimala Temple is gearing up to open the doors to pilgrims. Things are slightly different this year as the Supreme Court has allowed entry to women of all ages. The landmark ruling came in September this year.

However, many, including women are vehemently protesting the new verdict. Women protestors have stopped vehicles in Nilackal (where the pilgrims begin the journey to the temple) to check pilgrim vehicles and send back young women.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan previously warned protestors that action would be taken against them if they stop anyone from going into the temple. He said, "There is an attempt to create misconception among the faithful. They are trying to convince the people that the LDF government has committed a great crime. The LDF and its government have always stood for the rights of the faithful to live according to their beliefs. The government has adopted the same stand on Sabarimala also."

