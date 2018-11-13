Live

The Supreme Court will hear three writ petitions and 43 review pleas regarding the entry of women between the ages 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala Temple.

There are two sittings scheduled for the Supreme Court. In the morning they will hear the writ petitions and the review pleas are scheduled for 3 pm.

SC bench will comprise of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Nariman, Chandrachud, Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra.

On September 29, the Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra comprised of Justices Indu Malhotra, Chandrachud and Nariman. The judges passed a landmark judgment scrapping a centuries-old tradition which did not allow menstruating women to enter the temple.

Live Updates