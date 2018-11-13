The Supreme Court will hear three writ petitions and 43 review pleas regarding the entry of women between the ages 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala Temple.
There are two sittings scheduled for the Supreme Court. In the morning they will hear the writ petitions and the review pleas are scheduled for 3 pm.
SC bench will comprise of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Nariman, Chandrachud, Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra.
On September 29, the Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra comprised of Justices Indu Malhotra, Chandrachud and Nariman. The judges passed a landmark judgment scrapping a centuries-old tradition which did not allow menstruating women to enter the temple.
Live Updates
Protests since the Supreme Court verdict
Many outfits, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and several women's organisations, opposed the Supreme Court verdict to allow menstruating women in the temple.
The Sabarimala Temple's board, Travancore Devaswom Board situated at Mavelikkara, also expressed their displeasure citing that the culture and traditions of the temple were being destroyed.
The chief priest of Sabarimala made a statement that he will not allow women in the temple.
What is a Review Plea?
A judgment passed by the Supreme Court can be analysed in a Review Petition. Those not happy with the court's judgment can file a review petition.
Review petitions need to be filed within 30 days of the Supreme Court ruling.
What is a writ petition?
A writ petition is filed in either a High Court or Supreme Court when one feels that the fundamental rights are violated. A writ petition cannot be filed in a rank lower than the High Court.
It can be filed directly in the High Court or Supreme Court by anyone who need not be directly related to the issue.