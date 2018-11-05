Sabarimala temple will be opened again for two days, 5 and 6 November for special pooja. Called the Sree Chithira Thirunal Aatta Vishesham, the ritual is done to celebrate the birthday of the last king of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, whose birth anniversary falls on Tuesday, according to the temple's official website.
Sabarimala will be opened on today evening by 5 pm for pooja. The temple will be closed once more by 10 pm tomorrow.
Only yesterday, local Hindu outfits asked media centres to not send women journalists to the site, even if they are only doing their jobs as this might aggravate the situation there.
Live Updates
Women enter Sabarimala for the first time ever, to help keep other women out
Women police have been stationed in the Ayyappa temple for the first time ever in the temple's history, reports the FirstPost. The report notes that 15 women police have been placed at the temple premises, they are all, however, over the age of 50. They are there specifically to deal with women protestors.
If necessary, around 30 more women police ranked circle inspector and sub-inspector, all over the age of 50 could be deployed at the Sannidhanam for security, said the local police.
Pamba on high alert
The Pamba base camp has been put on high alert as security forces reach the spot, over 2,300 police officers have been deployed there as the temple readies to reopen for the second time since the Supreme Court ordered the temple to allow women of all ages into the shrine.
Section 144 is also in effect at Pamba, that means groups of no more than 4 are allowed to assemble in the area.