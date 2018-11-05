Live

Sabarimala temple will be opened again for two days, 5 and 6 November for special pooja. Called the Sree Chithira Thirunal Aatta Vishesham, the ritual is done to celebrate the birthday of the last king of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, whose birth anniversary falls on Tuesday, according to the temple's official website.

Sabarimala will be opened on today evening by 5 pm for pooja. The temple will be closed once more by 10 pm tomorrow.

Only yesterday, local Hindu outfits asked media centres to not send women journalists to the site, even if they are only doing their jobs as this might aggravate the situation there.

