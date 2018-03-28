Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's bank account has been reportedly hacked. She realised it Wednesday (March 28) morning when she received a message from the bank stating Rs. 16 lakh had been withdrawn from her account.

"I realized today early morning when I got a message from the bank stating that Rs. 16 lakh had been withdrawn. I was confused and lost. I didn't know what to do and how to react initially. But then I immediately informed my mother and the bank manager. The amount from my account was withdrawn at around 1 am IST," Devoleena told The Times Of India.

She added, "I will be visiting the bank now, and later on will talk to my lawyer and will decide what to do to resolve the case."

An upset and frustated Devoleena urged her fans to be careful about their bank account details and social media which may put them in danger.

In May last year, TV actor Nakuul Mehta, who is known for his role in Ishqbaaz, also had to face a similar situation when he realized that his bank account was hacked.

He immediately tweeted to Mumbai Police and wrote, "@MumbaiPolice My bank account is currently being hacked. What can I do immidiately? [sic]"

In another tweet, Nakuul had also mentioned that a significant amount was withdrawn from his bank account. He wrote, "@MumbaiPolice Bank acc got hacked & significant monies siphoned off. Complained to DN Nagar Police station. Do I register with cyber pstn? [sic]"