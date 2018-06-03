Saamy 2 aka Saamy Square trailer released: Vikram starrer video gets rave reviews

The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil movie Saamy 2 aka Saamy Square has received positive reviews and response and is taking the internet by storm.

Saamy Square is a sequel to the 2003 film Saamy. Set 29 years later, this action thriller continues the revenge saga and the viewers will see Aarusamy's son (Vikram) and Perumal Pichai's son Ravana Pichai (Bobby Simha) battling it out. Director Hari has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie.

The makers of Saamy Square have already released its posters and teaser, which have not only struck a chord with the audiences but also made them wait eagerly for its trailer launch. The makers had tweeted on Saturday, "Stay Tuned!! Trailer announcement at 2pm.. #SaamySquare." Later, they added, "#SaamySquare - EXCLUSIVE POSTER at 12.05 AM tonight.."

The Saamy Square producer released the poster and tweeted, "On behalf of our #ChiyaanVikram, #DirectorHari sir, Mahanadi @KeerthyOfficial , Rockstar @ThisIsDSP, Terrific #Bobby,Most Humorous @sooriofficial and entire team of #SaamySquare,presenting our exclusive poster for your blessings and support.. Trailer at 11AM."

The makers of Saamy Square released its trailer on official YouTube channel of Sony Music India at the promised time and shared the link to the video on the official Twitter handle of the movie. They

tweeted, "Plug-in your ear phones for massiveness.. The wait is over.. Here comes #SaamySquare Trailer #DirectorHari @KeerthyOfficial @ThisIsDSP @ShibuThameens #BobbySimha @SonyMusicSouth."