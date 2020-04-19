Krystle D'Souza became a household name with her serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Not only her acting skills but her sizzling chemistry with co-star Karan Tacker was appreciated by the audience. Both Krystle and Karan came together on the sets of their serial and their on-screen chemistry turned into real-life love.

Both the stars were spotted spending quality time together and became the hottest name in the tinsel town. Though their love story was making headlines, they never openly talked about their relationship. When their show went off-air, the rumour of their break-up started making the headlines. Contrary to that, Karan and Krystel kept on hanging out, together, giving out major relationship goals. But fate had something else in mind and their relationship hit the rock bottom.

Now, once again, the couple is making the headlines.

Being quarantined, Krystel has been spending a lot of time in keeping her fans engaged with entertaining content. Krystle D'Souza has been ruling TikTok with her fun and hilarious videos. Recently, Krystle has shared a funny video on TikTok through which she can be seen taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend Karan Tacker.

She captioned her Tik Tok video as 'Ex files' and you can see her lip-syncing and enacting a monologue about her ex (supposedly, Karan Tacker). It says, "Mera ex mujhe bolta tha, main tere bina nahi jee sakta. But saala abhi bhi jeeta ghoom raha hai." Ouch! Was it painful, Karan Tacker? She ends the video on a laugh.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "It's her voice, but the feeling is universal I bet!!".

Karan Tacker also opened up about her equation with beau Krystle D'Souza and said that they are not in touch. While giving an interview to the Times of India for his series Special Ops, he said, "Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn't get into further details on this."