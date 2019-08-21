The item song Bad Boy from Saaho has been trending at No 1 spot on YouTube with its music video featuring the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez, getting 20 million views in just two days.

IBTimes, India had in July reported that Saaho has a special song and Jacqueline Fernandez would be seen shaking legs with Prabhas in this track. She had shot for this song during its Austria schedule. UV Creations, which recently confirmed the news, tweeted the links of the songs on August 19 and wrote, "Put on your dancing shoes & groove to the tunes of #BadBoy! "

T-Series, which has bagged the audio rights of Saaho released the music videos of the four versions of the song Bad Boy on its respective language channels of YouTube. Its Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions have got 14,500,745, 5,542,582, 462,423 and 232,232 views on YouTube in two days, while their views counts stand 476,000, 172,000, 25,000 and 15,000 likes, respectively.

The four versions of the song Bad Boy have together registered 20,737,982 views, 688,000 likes and 27,832 comments on YouTube in two days of its release. The maker are all thrilled over this response. They shared its teaser and wrote, "Setting the internet on fire #BadBoy crosses 20 Million+ views! Telugu | Hindi | Tamil | Malayalam #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho #9DaysToSaaho."

The item song Bad Boy has been trending on number one on YouTube for the last two days. Jacqueline Fernandez, who is delighted over massive response for her dance number, shared a picture on her Instagram account today, celebrating the love and support that the song has received. This quirky dance number has written and composed by Badshah, who has also crooned it with Neeti Mohan. The chemistry of Jacqueline and Prabhas is sizzling.

The glimpses of the song were seen in the pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad, which became a starter for the oomph, that has taken over the world today! The song has been shot in various landscapes across Austria.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller, which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. Shraddha Kapoor is making her debut in three languages Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, while Prabhas enters Bollywood with this movie. The whole nation is ready to celebrate the World Saaho Day on August 30 as the film releases on the same day.