Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho (Sahoo) has continued to make good collection at the overases box office in the second weekend, taking its nine-day total collection closer to $10 million mark.

Saaho continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the USA box office in the second weekend and surpassed $3 million mark in the country on its ninth day. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Saaho crosses $3 Million Mark in USA by night of Saturday (7 September). BB2, BB1, Rangastalam and Bharat Ane Nenu were the only Telugu films that crosses $3M mark in North America! ."

In just nine days, Saaho has become the fifth all time highest grossing movie at the USA box office. Jeevi wrote, "Top 5 grossing Telugu films in USA: 1. #Baahubali2 (all Lang): $20,571,695 2. #Baahubali1 (Telugu): $6,861,819 3. #Rangasthalam (Telugu): $3,513,450 4. #BharatAneNenu (Telugu): $3,416,451 5. #Saaho (all lang): $3M* *and counting."

Saaho has collected A$979,996 in Australia and NZ$230,752 in New Zealand in nine days. Jeevi tweeted, "#Saaho Telugu/Tamil data in Australia/NZ: Australia: Saturday: A$ 3,546 Total: A$ 461,894 (₹2.26 cr) NZ total: NZ$ 33,892 (₹15.59 lakhs). #Saaho Hindi version Australia and NZ data: Australia: Saturday (7 September): A$ 26,956 Total: A$ 518,102 NZ: Saturday: NZ$ 17,412 Total: NZ$ 196,860."

The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has also continued to rock the ticket counters in the UAE, UK and other key international markets in the second weekend. Saaho is estimated to have collected a total of around Rs 70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in nine days. The film is expected to surpass US$10 million mark in the international markets on its 10th day.

Saaho has fetched Rs 42 crore for its producer from the sale of its international theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 36 crore for its overseas distributors. The film has to return them another Rs 6 crore. Considering its current pace of collection, the Sujeeth directed flick may find it difficult to recover 100 percent of their investments.