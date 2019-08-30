Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has met largely with negative reviews. Although the action sequences have come out well, the length of the film and poor writing are getting big thumbs down from the cine-goers.

Saaho is a multilingual movie which has evoked a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience across the country. The brilliant teasers and trailer have only increased the expectation of the audience manifold.

Looking at the early response, Saaho has failed to meet the expectations of the cine-goers. Prabhas has given a brilliant performance after dedicating over two years on this project. Unfortunately, his efforts apparently have gone in vein as there is a fear among the industry insiders that the flick might fail to attract the viewers' towards watching it following the negative reviews.

The much-hyped action sequences and VGX works look extremely good at some points, but disappoint the viewers at other times. The major blame is put on director Sujeeth for failing to make an enjoyable film despite getting the dates of big actors and spending huge money on the movie.

The narration has fallen flat with too many twists. However, the climax is good. Nonetheless, the netizens are not sparing the Prabhas-starrer and ripping apart the flick over its drawbacks.

There are creating funny memes to express their views about Saaho. In fact, people are of the view that the

Here, we bring you such hilarious creations: