Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will have its pre-release event today. SS Rajamouli is said to be the chief guest on this function, which is live streamed on YouTube. [Scroll down to watch it live]

Saaho is the most-hyped action thriller of 2019. It is slated for release on August 30. The makers have not only invested heavily on its production, but are also shelling out a hefty sum on its publicity. They have adapted some unique promotional strategies for the movie. Today, they are holding a grand pre-release function as a part of its promotion, which is set to be one of the biggest events.

SKN aka Srinivas, who is close to the owners of UV Creations, tweeted a link to the live video of the event, which is held at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad from 5.00 pm today. He wrote, "We are just a day away from #Saaho grand pre release event! Preparations on full swing. it's time to witness the biggest Tollywood event. #SaahoPreReleaseEvent from 5 PM tomorrow! #30AugWithSaaho."

SKN tweeted another video featuring the prepartations for the pre-release event of Saaho and revealed that over 350 people have toiled hard for 7 days to build the set of this funtion. He wrote, "24/7 work! 7 days!5+ Teams! 350+ workers and tomorrow witness the Biggest ever action thrilling #SaahoPreRelease from 5PM onwards. #SaySaahoWithShreyas #SaahoPreReleaseTomorrow #EventByShreyasMedia."

The makers have raised a 60-feet cutout of Prabhas, which is going to be one of the highlights of the event. Eluru Seenu, the publicist for the movies, tweeted its photo and wrote, "60 feet Darling cutout at RFC This is just a sample of todays grandeur. #Saaho Grand Pre Release event! Live link #SaahoPreReleaseEvent from 5 PM onwards!!#30AugWithSaaho #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations."

Shreyas Group, which is managing the pre-release event of Saaho, has distributed free passes to Prabhas fans and around 1 lakh of them are expected to attend the pre-release function of Saaho on Sunday evening. The owners of this group tweeeted, "To all the darlings!! Please do not buy passes for #SaahoPreReleaseEvent they are free.. all the passes for the event are for free of cost and NOT FOR SALE #SaySaahoWithShreyas."

The makers of Saaho have not revealed the details of the celeb, who will be the chief guest at its pre-release function. But the buzz on the social media claims that SS Rajamouli will be the chief guest on this occasion.A Prabhas fan with Twitter handle @jagginalokesh wrote, "@ssrajamouli To Attend As Chief Guest For #SaahoPreReleaseEvent !Event Starts At 5pm In @Ramoji_FilmCity#Saaho #Prabhas."

Many celebs are expected to attend the grand pre-release event of Saaho. TV9 Telugu and few TV channels are set to telecast this function live. UV Creations is streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. Several other leading YouTube channels have also planned for its live streaming. Slide down to watch it live.