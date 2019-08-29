Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is one of the most awaited films of 2019, and the craze can be witnessed not just on social media, but also in the rate of advance booking for the movie.

The action entertainer has been made on a humongous budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian movies. It is Prabhas first Bollywood film, and the trailer suggested Saaho will be high in terms of action and thrill.

Along with Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie has a strong star cast including Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar among others. While the movie is being screened in the Gulf countries as the article is being written, Saaho will be released in India only on August 30.

Although some initial reviews have apparently come up on social media, none of the trustworthy critics have come up with their verdict on Saaho yet. We are expecting critics from UAE will get their reviews on Saaho out by Thursday night.

A lot of diverse things are being said on Twitter about Saaho. While some of them are calling it a brilliantly made action film, some others are declaring it to be an average film. A lot of fans of Prabhas have also been expressing strong annoyance at people making comments on the film even before its release.

Nonetheless, credible critics' review on Saaho will be out soon. Check this space for detailed reviews and rating of the film.