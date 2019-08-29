Prabhas and Shraddha Kappor's Saaho is premiered overseas markets on Thursday. The viewers in the USA and other interenational markets will get to watch the movie a day before its release in India.

Prabhas is a pan-Indian superstar who enjoys fame and fandom regardless of what the region he is in. He is next seen in Saaho, which is released in the cinema halls across the globe, two years after the blockbuster success of Baahubali 2. All his fans are excited thrilled and eagerly waiting to watch the film in the theatres.

Saaho is being touted as the biggest action movie in the history of Indian Cinema and is all set to shatter all kinds of box office records and features a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller, which is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations. The movie is set to hit the theatres across India on August 30, 2019, The distributors are holding premiere shows in the USA and some other countires. We bring you viewers' review. Continue to see their response.

Mr.NoMad @Sazzz0007

#saaho don't miss it...edge of d seat thriller.... Interval twist climax fight #Prabhas nailed it.... must watch... #SaahoFeverEverywhere

vithu reddy @Thalapathy__Fan

Live from Dubai Premiere .. 1st half : Ultra Mass Action Scenes Making + DOP Darling screen presence Entrance Blockbuster confirmed Darling fans get ready ra I#Saaho #WorldSahoDay#SaahoPremieres #SaahoFromTomorrow

FuturisticBradd2 @FBradd2

BLOCKBUSTER Content and Audience will be shocked with the Suspense and twists , Never before in Indian Cinema , Prabhas Character will be a highlight, Rating - 4.5/5 #Prabhas #Saaho #sahootrailer #SaahoOnAugust30 #SaahoInCinemas #Saaho 1st half - So far Mindblowing sujeeth is god level #Prabhas

Sonia @sonia3125

#Saaho is such a fabulous movie, the action scenes are too good and what a fantastic fantasies used in the movie. #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor Congratulations to full team of #Saaho ❤❤

Shiv @shivjw

#Saaho is one of the best Action movie I'd watched. It will bring Tsunami at the box office.#Prabhas completely rocks the role.#Shraddha is good & so is all the Supporting actors.My rating – 4/5 #Saahoreview #SaahoFeverEverywhere

Perera @HelloMrPerera