The makers of much-awaited action thriller Saaho, which is scheduled for release on August 14, have shelled out Rs 70 crore on the eight-minute action sequence featuring Baahubali actor Prabhas.

We also know that Saaho is a mega-budget action extravaganza that is made with a whopping Rs 350 crore. We also know that the team has shot some action and chase scenes in Abu Dhabi and the Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 had offered a glimpse of these stunts. What we don't know is the cost of these scenes.

The latest we hear is that the team of Saaho had canned an eight-minute action sequence in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The makers have spent a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore on this scene. This is highest ever budget for the shooting of a scene in any Indian movie ever. This is also going to be one of the big highlights of the film.

Saaho is a multi-starrer movie which features most popular actors from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. Prabhas is playing the lead role in the film and his character has multiple layers. Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing the female lead, will essay the role of a police officer.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films and is being shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma are in the ensemble cast of the movie.