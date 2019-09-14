Saaho starring Prabhas has grossed Rs 424 crore worldwide and Rs 300 crore plus net in Indian market alone through all the languages it was released in, which have turned it into a commercially successful venture by the end of the second week.

The Hindi version of Saaho received a good response even in Karnataka and Hyderabad with limited screens as it has garnered Rs 5.80 crore and Rs 3.40 crore respectively. The net collection of Hindi version in South is Rs 9.20 crore and in the North is Rs 140 crore, which make it a total of Rs 149.20 crore net of the Hindi version alone.

The numbers are definitely depicting Prabhas as the undisputed PAN India star, a testimony of the same are the film's collection across the nation. Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam version of the film has collected Rs 110.4 crore net in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Karnataka, it has collected Rs 26.30 crore and Tamil Nadu and Kerala marked Rs 13.80 crore net which makes it a roaring Rs 150.5 crore net in south India alone.

The magic of Prabhas's stardom has no boundaries as the film is doing great in the overseas market too. In North America, collection stands at Rs USD 3.2 million, Gulf at USD 4 million, Australia and New Zealand numbers stand at USD 1.3 million, UK & Europe collected USD 0.8 million, and other countries at USD 2 million taking the overseas gross total of Saaho to USD 11.3 million, whereas the overseas rights has been sold for 42 crores INR.

The digital, satellite and music rights have been sold by the production house for Rs 130 Crore.

Saaho has easily recovered the production cost in its 2nd-weekend collection nationwide. The abundance fan following of Prabhas has shown it time and again that Prabhas is an undisputed PAN India superstar.

Saaho marks as Prabhas's exemplary Bollywood debut and is surely turning out to be the biggest Bollywood debut ever and the superstar is surely being hailed as a Pan India star with such great numbers in even the Hindi version.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, released and hooting great numbers on the box office proving Prabhas to be the Pan India star, all across.

Note: Figures provided by producers.