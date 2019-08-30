The film trade experts across India predict that director Sujeeth's Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor would get superb opening at the box office and beat first day collection record of Baahubali 2.

The world is gearing up for Saaho starring Bahubaali star Prabhas making his Bollywood debut and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is touted to be the biggest action movie in the history of Indian cinema. The movie has garnered all the headlines for a variety of reasons from its high budget to being shot in multiple languages and creating a whole new world for certain parts. It is surely set to be the biggest opening of 2019.

Saaho happens to be the next release of Prabhas after the massive success of Baahubali 2, which has generated huge hype that made its theatrical rights sell at record prices. The distributors have made grand plans for its release to cash in on the Prabhas mania around the world. The film is expected to take historic start at the box office. Here is what various trade experts predict about its opening.

Jeevi: #Saaho is releasing in more than 450 screens in Nizam. It's bigger than Baahubali in terms of the release in Nizam! #Saaho has the unique advantage of having long weekend in both India and USA. It's Vinayaka Chaviti (2 Sep) in India and Labor Day holiday (2 Sep) in USA. 30 August is a terrific release day!

Ramesh Bala: Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in India... Saaho is Prabhas 's next movie after Baahubali 2. So the expectations are sky-high... The movie is releasing in several languages. A solo release on Aug 30th.. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu... It must be 6,000 or more all India. Making it one of the biggest releases of 2019.

Raghu Nandan Reddy: #Saaho One of the biggest releases ever in Bangalore city & set for terrific opening tomorrow in Karnataka. Bangalore city Day 1 Humongous 860+ shows & 120+ early morning shows. Excellent release & planning by #SwagathEnterprises #SaahoFromTomorrow.

Sumit kadel: #Saaho showcasing in Hindi belt is mammoth. 70% shows at all the multiplex chains would be allotted to saaho. Advance booking begins across India. #Prabhas #Saaho Advance booking is BRILLIANT at mass hindi belts, RAMPAGE in Andhara and telengana. #Prabhas HUGE corporate bookings for #Saaho at PVR properties across India.

Amul Vikas Mohan: Prabhas is a megastar who enjoys Pan-India fandom. ver since it was announced that Prabhas is all set to make his Bollywood debut, his fans have been going crazy waiting for Saaho to release and the wide response that the trailer and the songs have received is proof of how huge Prabhas is. Another reason that Saaho is going to be one of the biggest openings of this year is the amount of time and dedication the entire team of Saaho has put to deliver the high-octane action thriller that the film is. Being shot in multiple languages means the movie will be released simultaneously across India with a higher number of screens, which is only going to add to its opening collections.