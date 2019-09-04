Prabhas's much-talked-about movie Saaho continued to take the worldwide box office by a storm even on Tuesday. Its total collection surpassed Rs 350 crore gross mark in the global mark on day 5.

Having rocked the box office over the weekend, the Sujeeth-directed film continued to keep the cash registers ringing across India on Monday, as it was a holiday due to Ganesh Chavathi. Saaho collected Rs 330 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four days. Its makers tweeted, on Tuesday, The #SaahoStorm Continues #Saaho collects a whopping 330 CR+ gross in 4 days worldwide!"

Saaho remained rock-steady at the ticket counters in the Telugu states with some theatres registering 100 percent occupancy on Tuesday too. Film critic Sandeep Athreya tweeted: "Unfazed by the negative reviews, #Saaho continues its storm at Box Office. House full boards outside cinemas welcoming before every show in AP & TS n no different elsewhere too..this is true stardom of #Prabhas #SaahoStorm #PrabhasMania."

Compared to Sunday, Saaho had witnessed over 50 percent drop in its collection on Monday. The movie has shown another 50 percent drop on Tuesday. The Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer collected Rs 5.11 crore gross at the box office in the Telugu states on its fifth. The movie has witnessed similar response in other parts of south India other international markets.

The Hindi version of Saaho collected Rs 7 crore net at the north Indian box office on Tuesday. Its five-day total collection stands at Rs 100.28 crore net. Its day-wise breakup is Rs 24.40 crore on Friday, Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday, Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday, Rs 14.20 crore on Mon and Rs 7 crore on Tuesday.

Overall, Saaho has collected approximately Rs 20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Tuesday, taking its five-day total collection beyond Rs 350 crore gross mark. The makers of Saaho tweeted, "Make way for India's biggest blockbuster of the year #Saaho collects whopping 350 Cr+ gross in 5 days worldwide!"

These big numbers show the pan-India appeal of Prabhas. Critic Avad tweeted, "#Prabhas is no lesser than the #khans #kapoors or #AkshayKumar now The collections of Hindi #Saaho prove the fact he is the new Indian superstar... My Take on his newfound pan-india star. Prabhas – The new superstar of #Indiancinema."