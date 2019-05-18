The temperature is soaring and it's ridiculously hot in Mumbai right now and there's nothing better than taking a dip into the water as a cooldown exercise and relax your body. But when the Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma decided to turn water baby in a swimming pool, she made the summer more hotter with her sensuous look.

Evelyn showed off ample assets in a skimpy black bikini flaunting her red lips while beating the heat in the swimming pool. Not to forget that she has been a rage with that famous pink bikini song Sunny Sunny (Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani by Yo Yo Honey Singh) in Yaariyan. Take a look.

The Indo-German Bollywood actress is known for her teeny-bopper zingy roles in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Nautanki Saala. And now she will be seen opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas in Saaho. She will be playing a crucial role in the movie and had earlier shared her excitement about being a part of this big budget, multilingual action drama.

Evelyn had earlier said that she has some gunshot action sequences for which she is very excited and said that the gun training was one of her favourite parts in Saaho.