Actor Murali Sharma is ecstatic to have been part of Saaho, the multi-starrer action entertainer, which will hit the screens on August 30. Murali is playing David, a cop in this Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor spoke to media on Thursday and shared the happiness of being part of the film.

"The palpitation levels are going high and I cannot express how happy and excited I am for Saaho. Sujeeth narrated me the script when I was shooting for Bhaagamathie. I loved it very much and enjoyed every single moment on the sets of Saaho. Sujeeth has directed the film really well and I wonder how such a young guy has made such a film. I want to talk more about the film and my role, but I believe I can't reveal anything now. All I want to say is thanks to the whole team of Saaho," said the actor.

Saaho's budget is Rs 350 crore and they have made the best out of it is what even Murali Sharma says. Produced by UV Creations, the film has Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles.

Asked about how his first collaboration with Prabhas is, he said, "I never knew why people would call him darling. But after working with him, I must say that he is a true darling. One day, he wore an amazing out and I told him that it is very nice. Next day, it was in my caravan. I am someone who craves for home food. So to not to make me feel homesick, he bought food for me from home for 55 days, in huge boxes. He is so generous and without uttering a word, he understands what you want."

Murali Sharma has done Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Bhaagamathie with UV Creations earlier and now Saaho also. Praising the producers for being kind-hearted and passionate at work, Murali said that he calls UV Creations as home and producers his family. He said his life and career have changed after Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and said he wants to do more of such roles.

The versatile actor will next be seen in Mahesh Babu Sarileru Nekevaru, Sharwanand's untitled film and also, one with director Maruthi.





