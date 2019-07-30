The makers of Saaho are all set to release the four versions of its second song. Also, the romantic poster of this soundtrack featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has kept everyone on tenterhooks.

UV Creations, which is bankrolling Saaho, recently released the first single, which is a party song. This track not only impressed filmgoers but also made them look forward to the launch of its second soundtrack. The makers have finally announced the release date of its teaser. This song is titled Enni Soni in Hindi, Ye Chota Nuvvunna in Telugu, Mazhaiyum Theeyum in Tamil and Ekaantha Thaarame in Malayalam.

UV Creations tweeted on July 29, "Unveiling the teaser of Second Single #YeChotaNuvvunna from #Saaho (Tel) tomorrow. A @GuruOfficial musical sung by @HaricharanMusic & @TulsikumarTK penned by @kk_lyricist #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @NeilNMukesh @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries #SaahoOnAugust30."

The first look of this romantic track, which will hit the internet today, gives us all the oomph and thrill. Saaho fans will get the glimpse of the song today. The poster has Shraddha Kapoor dazzle in a red dress and Prabhas accompanies her with a white Tux to add to the hotness quotient.

With a power-packed entertainment punch like the ones we are getting to relish overloaded with new action sequences with every frame, Saaho is surely the most awaited movie of the year, in which the fans totally cannot keep calm! While Prabhas looks every bit of a fierce heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor in all the outings of the movie, so far.

Saaho is one of the biggest films which has been made on a massive scale. The movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously and dubbed in Malayalam. The movie also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs across the globe.