Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in the second weekend and its 10-day total collection has crossed Rs 400 crore gross mark.

Having opened to superb response, Saaho showed considering the amount of drop on weekdays and collected Rs 370 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. It became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. UV Creations tweeted on September 6, "Setting Box Office on Fire #Saaho collects whopping 370 Cr+ gross & Counting in 7 days worldwide!"

After seeing the drop on weekdays, trade experts predicted that Saaho might not continue its dream run at the box office in its second week. Besides, Saaho clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore and some movies from Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages this week. The new releases would force Saaho out of many cinema halls and also take a toll on its collection, by becoming the first choice for filmgoers.

As predicted, Saaho lost a huge number of cinema halls for these new releases. In its second weekend, the movie also witnessed a huge decline of 90 per cent, when compared to its opening weekend collection. But the film registered 100 per cent occupancy in some cinema halls across the country over this weekend.

Its Hindi version witnessed dropped considerably on its second Friday but showed good growth on the following days. Saaho has collected Rs 14.95 crore net at the north Indian box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day collection to Rs 130.98 crore net. Its day-wise breakup is Rs 3.75 crore on Friday, Rs 4.6 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday.

Saaho has collected Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day total business beyond Rs 400 crore gross in the global market. UV Creations tweeted, "Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this #Prabhas #Saaho crosses 400Cr+ at BOs worldwide."