Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice' is back with its fourth season. And just like every season, this installment too is proving to be a winner. 'Criminal Justice: A Family Matter' has emerged as the most watched OTT show in the country two weeks in a row. As the season is all set to reach its finale, International Business Times talked to actor Saahitya Pansare, who plays a crucial role in the series.

From working experience with stalwarts like Pankaj Tripathi, Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla to on-set memories and the most challenging scene, the 'Sam Bahadur' actor has spoken about it all.

How was it working with Pankaj Tripathi?

Working with Pankaj Tripathi sir is always a special experience. This was my second time being part of a project with him, and what truly stands out is the ease he brings to the set. He's incredibly grounded and approachable, with no airs despite being the lead. I genuinely believe that the energy of a set is deeply influenced by its lead actor, and with Pankaj sir around, it was always a healthy, collaborative environment. He keeps things light with his humour, engages with everyone equally, and that sets a tone of respect and joy for the entire team.

How were you brought on board?

It was a detailed process. I applied for the audition like any working actor does, and after the initial shortlisting by the casting team, there were multiple rounds involving the direction team and finally the director. It took almost two months from the first audition to getting locked for the part in Season 3. After the look test, I got the confirmation—and it felt extremely fulfilling, especially because the process was so thorough.

When you read the script, did you feel that this story could do justice to the franchise?

Absolutely. 'Criminal Justice' has set a benchmark in legal drama and thriller storytelling, and this season continues to uphold that standard. The suspense, the layered characters, the moral dilemmas—it all fits perfectly within the universe of the franchise.

How was it working with Surveen Chawla?

I didn't have many scenes with Surveen in the series, but off-screen, she was warm and extremely grounded. From her early TV days to now being a part of critically acclaimed series like 'Criminal Justice' and 'Rana Naidu', her journey speaks volumes about her dedication. She's a brilliant actor, and it's always inspiring to witness such growth and consistency.

Share some anecdotes from the set.

One of the most memorable moments on set was a scene with Pankaj sir, Barkha Singh, and Kalyanee Mulay. There was a lot of improvisation during the take, and between shots, we had some really hilarious behind-the-scenes moments. It's rare to find such chemistry both on and off screen, and that made the experience richer.

What was the most challenging scene for you this season?