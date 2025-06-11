Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice: Season 4 nears its finale, set to stream next month

One of the most popular and beloved Hindi legal web series, Criminal Justice, starring the versatile Pankaj Tripathi, has garnered a massive fan following over the years. The show, available on Disney+ Hotstar, has released four successful seasons. Criminal Justice (Season 1), Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (Season 2), Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (Season 3), Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4).

It is Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Advocate Madhav Mishra that continues to captivate audiences. Known for his versatility and consistency, Tripathi delivers memorable performances that leave a lasting impact. The courtroom drama is directed by Rohan Sippy.

As of now, only four episodes from Season 4 have been released. Fans are eagerly awaiting the remaining episodes to drop on JioCinema-Hotstar. New episodes are being released every Thursday, with the release dates for the rest of the season as follows:

June 12, 2025, June 19, 2025, June 26, 2025, July 3, 2025 – Season Finale

However, the platform's decision to release the show in weekly instalments has sparked disappointment among fans. Since its premiere, viewers have expressed frustration over not being able to binge-watch the entire season at once.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Are you nuts?? Why always release episodes in instalments and kill all the fun of watching a show? That's absolutely crazy and stupid. Release all the episodes at once!"

Another added, "Very upset with this model. Hope the best series find other OTT platforms."

Despite the backlash, this strategy has helped generate sustained buzz and engagement. Supporting the platform's approach, a netizen explained, "Dropping episodes weekly means each one gets its moment. More people talk about it, more theories, more reactions — basically free marketing stretched over weeks. If you drop the whole season at once, only the finale trends for a day or two, and then it's over."