Sugandha Date was declared the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 in a glittering grand finale episode held on Sunday, June 9, on Zee TV. Sugandha Date, who hails from Nagpur but now lives in Mumbai with her family, won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh as the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 winner. The six finalists on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 were Sugandha Date, Astha Das, Ayush KC, Anushka Patra, Pritam Acharya and Mohammad Faiz.

Sugandha Date was also a contestant on Indian Idol in 2013 as a little girl, and then too, she had wowed judges and listeners with her amazing talent and was in the Top Five. As a 14-year-old on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019, Sugandha Date's vocal quality has been compared to that of Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Those of you who have seen Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 will know that Sugandha Date sings like a professional singer herself. She revealed to BollywoodLife after her win that she wishes to sing for Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in the movies.

Veteran playback singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu enthralled listeners with their live performance in the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 grand finale. Singers Mika and Babul Supriyo were also among the special guests. Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani appeared on the grand finale episode to promote their film Kabir Singh, and lauded the performances.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 was hosted by Ravi Dubey, with the judges being composer Amaal Malik and singers Richa Sharma and Shaan. Congratulations to Sugandha Date for the win!