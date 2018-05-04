Zee Telugu is coming back with the next season of its most-watched reality shows. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 11 will be aired at 8:00 pm, followed by Drama Juniors season 3 at 9:00 pm on every Saturday and Sunday on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Drama Juniors are iconic reality shows that showcase the best musical and acting talent from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Hand-picked contestants will be seen battling it out to win the ultimate title. These two shows are set to make your upcoming weekends bigger and better.

In a statement released to the media, the bosses of Zee Telugu say, "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, one of the most favoured reality show is synonyms with Zee Telugu, and is known to bring together every member of the family to celebrate the joy of great music. This is revamped to increase the entertainment quotient for all its ardent audiences. The format for this season will be the first-of-its-kind in the Telugu television industry."

Eminent lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, renowned playback singer Karthik and playback singer Chinmayi are the judges on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 11. Sreemukhi will host the new season of the hit reality TV show.

The bosses of Zee Telugu added, "Sixteen contestants will contest against each other to become the title winner. They will have the privilege of being mentored by the 16 juries, who will play a vital role is shaping up each of them. The elimination rounds come with a twist, where each contestant will sing alongside their mentor, for the very first time in the history of Sa Re Ga M Pa."

On the other hand, Drama Juniors is hosted by the anchor Pradeep Machiraju, while Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ali, and Ohmkar continue to be the part of the judges' panel. They are set to keep the viewers glued to TV sets every weekend.

The bosses of Zee Telugu say, "Drama Juniors is popularly known as the platform that has given rise to a young generation of actors. With 22 of the most commendable contestants in the third season who were handpicked from auditions that took place across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Drama Juniors is all set to witness some of the best acting talents there is."