Vijay and Ajith fans are loggerheads at once again. The timing of the fight displays their insensitivity over the current situation where the world is fighting a battle against Covid-19 aka Coronavirus.

Twitter Trends

The fans of Ajith have come up with a hash tag -#June22VijayDeathDay. This, basically, mocks Thalapathy every way possible. However, many cine-goers have condemened the "jobless" fans for creating such nuisance on social media when Tamil Nadu has a reported 1323 Covid-19 confirmed cases.

SA Chandrasekhar on Fan Wars

On the occasion, we would like to recall what Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar had said about Thalapathy vs Thala rivalry and fans fights.

In an interview with a Tamil channel, SA Chandrasekhar was asked to say something about Ajith. He took a deep breath and said that he had met him a few weeks ago at a dinner.

"I know him for a long time. He had worked with Vijay in a film (Rajavin Parvaiyile). Shobha (Vijay's mother) used to bring food for both Vijay and Ajith," he had revisited the memories. The filmmaker said that Thala used to mention about it whenever he was on stage.

Ajith Likes Food Prepared by Vijay's Mother

He claims, "Ajith used to say 'I like Shobha aunty-prepared food and I can never forget it.' But at some point, there was a kind of a gap between them. I used to think what went wrong with them since both are good-hearted. I was wondering how to sort out the differeneces,"

The 75-year old adds that by the God's grace everything sorted between them once the stars started vising each other's houses. "Today, they are true friends. This is good for fans also. I believe there should be competition, but not hatred among the fans," he concluded.

Time and again, the stars have stated that they are good friends and fans should have mutual respect. Unfortunately, their words have fallen on deaf ears.