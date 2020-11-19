While there's a lot of debate on the topic of "love jihad", and Islamophobia, a Muslim family from UP has donated their land for Shiva temple in Meerut. With the intention of spreading a message of communal harmony, the land which was given for the temple has now been officially signed into a deed.

Haji Asim Ali gave the temple land on the occasion of Diwali, formed a committee to oversee the temple. Asim Ali kept good on the promise his father had made to give the land to the temple, even though it was done orally without any legal paperwork.

Asim Ali, a resident of Shahnathan in Meerut, said the land where the temple is built in Indra Nagar Meerut, was owned by his father. When people started building houses, people approached Asim's father, Qasim Ali, for the land to build the temple, which was donated then by his father.

Wins over hearts

The Shiva temple committee has praised the gesture of Asim Ali and his family, and even set an example of brotherhood in the city. When the news of this was shared on social media, a lot of people applauded the gesture of communal harmony. See some of the reactions below: