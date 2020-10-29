As the Turkish officials condemn the knife attack in the French city of Nice and French President Emmanuel Macron says, "We will not give in," there comes a reaction which is as unlikely as unfortunate. Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad's post has left many wondering how can one man be bereft of logic, feelings and humanity all at the same time.

"Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past," he tweeted, violating not just Twitter rules, or the protocol of the social media, but rules of any civil society and humankind.

He reasons further in the thread that has not just gone viral but attracted colorful and choices of abuses, among other reactions. "But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill. The French in the course of their history has killed many millions of people. Many were Muslims."

Mahathir Mohamad further blames President Macron as the guy who has blamed the religion of Islam for the killing of the school teacher. "It is not in keeping with the teachings of the Islam."

France stabbing shocks world

Meanwhile, several world leaders including the Middle East countries have condemned the deadly attack in Nice. It's a very unlikely association but the Nice church attack, reminded several of the cowardly Bastille Day attacks in 2016, which also happened in the French city of Nice. A truck ploughed into a crowd in the French resort killing as many as 80 people.

While France was still reeling from the shock of the school teacher who was beheaded for allegedly showing pictures of Prophet Muhammad, here came another incident that will take a long while for the country to recuperate.

In what is being suspected as a terrorist incident, a knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar has beheaded a woman and a man and killed one more attacker at the church in Nice on Thursday.

Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

Nice's Mayor, Christian Estrosi, has described the attack as terrorism and also told the reporters that the man kept shouting Allahu Akbar even after being detained by the police.

The pictures of the site that have so far made it to social media have shocked world leaders alike. Police armed with automatic weapons have put up a security cordon around the church, in the city of Nice. Several police vehicles, fire service vehicles and ambulances have also been deployed at the scene of the crime. One of the three people who suffered the attack was believed to be the churchwarden.

The attacker was shot by the police, detained and has been taken to hospital. As per details that have surfaced, the attacker kept shouting Allahu Akbar even after his arrest and also while under medication.

