The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday expressed condolences for the death of veteran politician S.M. Krishna and said that he shared a close bond with them.

S.M. Krishna, 93, a former Union External Affairs Minister, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness.

RSS' Mangalore Vibagh Sanghachalak P. Vaman Shenoy and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale issued a statement in this regard: "The news of the passing away of former Karnataka Chief Minister, former Governor, and Padma Vibhushan awardee S.M. Krishna has caused deep grief."

The statement praised S.M. Krishna, saying, "As a statesman, a popular Chief Minister, the External Affairs Minister of the country, the Governor of Maharashtra, and the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Council, S.M. Krishna, earned immense respect through his simple personality and endearing nature."

"His contribution to the state's development through pro-people initiatives and innovative ideas will always be remembered. His six-decade-long political career stands as a model of vision, leadership, and able governance," the RSS added.

"The RSS conveys its deep condolences over his death. We pray to God to grant his family and supporters the strength to bear this loss, and for his soul to rest in peace," Vaman Shenoy said.

Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who paid his final respects to S.M. Krishna's mortal remains in Bengaluru, recalled S.M. Krishna's support during a challenging time for his family.

"We have deep respect for S.M. Krishna. If there is an example of how a Chief Minister should be, it is S.M. Krishna. His discipline was his hallmark. We will never forget how he stood by our family when my father, Dr. Rajkumar, was kidnapped by the forest brigand Veerappan. We had a personal bond with him and his entire family," Shivarajkumar said.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has said, "S.M. Krishna was a visionary CM who brought transformational policies that shaped Bengaluru and Karnataka into a global technology hub."

"He created Vision Groups as a unique model of partnership between business and bureaucracy to deliver IT, Biotechnology and Startup policies that continue to be emulated by successive governments. I consider him one of the great CMs of our country who leaves an unforgettable legacy of progressive reforms," Shaw added.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said, "Hearing the news of the passing of S.M. Krishna, a distinguished leader, former Chief Minister, and popular Union Minister, has caused immense sorrow."

"I pray that his noble soul rests in eternal peace and that his contributions to politics are remembered forever," she added.

Mourning the demise of veteran leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said that Krishna was like a father figure to him.

"S.M. Krishna was like my father. His guidance and advice are evident in my life. He is the architect of Nava Karnataka," Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

"Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha and S.M. Krishna built Vikasa Soudha. Bengaluru International Airport and Metro train are his contributions. His last budget was Rs 26,000 crore but reached Rs 3.83 lakh crore today. His contribution to the state economy is invaluable," he said.

"He built Vikasa Soudha for the state's development and Udyog Bhavan to help generate employment in the state. He set up the Karnataka Beverages Corporation and helped the state exchequer. He offered to resign for the sake of Karnataka's share of the Cauvery River water. Only we know the efforts that he put in during Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar's kidnap by forest brigand Veerappan," he added.

"Mid-day meals, Sthree Shakthi, Yashwashwini, and Bhoomi app are some of his other contributions. His contribution to making Bengaluru the IT Capital is immense. His contribution in building Bengaluru as a major brand in the world is visible today with its growth," Shivakumar said.

"He is my relative and my political guide. He has left behind a legacy and we need to carry it forward. I will walk in his footsteps. He was a visionary and it would take hours to talk about him," he added.

"The final rites will be performed at his native Somanahalli in Maddur taluk with full state honours. His mortal remains will be kept for paying last respects in Somanahalli on Wednesday," he said.

"The government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and a three-day mourning will be observed. The public can pay homage to him at his residence in Sadashivanagar until 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The mortal remains would then be shifted to Somanahalli near Maddur and will be on display till 3 p.m.," he added.

"We have organised an event at Bharat Jodo Bhavan of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to pay homage. All party events and the Legislature party meeting have been postponed. Mandya district in-charge and Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy and I are going to Maddur to make arrangements for the final rites," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)