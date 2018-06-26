S Janaki has become the victim of fake death rumours again. This time, the speculations apparently started in Kerala and some media too reported about her health condition, causing worry to her fans. But the timely clarification from her side has put an end to the baseless reports.

"Mother is hale and healthy. She wanted to get settled in her home town Sri Sailam (Andhra Pradesh). Thanks to the well-wishers who panicked over this news and I would like to say that she is perfectly alright," her son told Friday Cinemaa.

Reports say that the death rumours started on social media and spread like wildfire on digital platforms like WhatsApp. Based on those speculations, some media outlet in Kerala reported about her health condition, thereby shocking her fans and celebrities.

Two years ago, a similar rumour had surfaced online. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, a close friend of Janaki, cleared the air around the rumours. "Since this morning lots of rumours about Smt. S. Janaki, the Nightingale's health condition. All fake. I just talked to her. She is hale and healthy better than ever. Spread the good news.I dont know how some idiots do this mischief. Sadistic *^#@$Ã·=?. Long live the queen of Melody [sic]," he posted on his Facebook page.

Janaki, who has rendered her voice for more than 48,000 songs in a career spanning 60 years, started her career with Tamil movie Vidhiyin Vilayattu in 1957. She is the recipient of four National Awards and 32 state film awards, in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Oriya.