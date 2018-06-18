Ryan Reynolds leaves no opportunity to troll his family. He is seen exchanging witty responses with his wife, Blake Lively, he has trolled his mother a couple of times and he hasn't even spared his children.

So you'd expect no less from the actor when it came to occasions like Father's Day. The Deadpool actor put his wit to use yet again and posted a hilarious tweet to wish fellow fathers on the occasion of Father's Day.

The Canadian star, who is the father of two daughters – Inez, 1, and James, 3 – with the Gossip Girl alum, took to Twitter and wished his fellow dads by posting:

"Having matching donor organs in case anything happens to me is a true blessing. #HappyFathersDay."

While this is one of his many hilarious posts, there are several other hilarious tweets Reynolds has shared about parenting that easily top this Father's Day message. Our favourites are: