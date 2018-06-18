Ryan Reynolds leaves no opportunity to troll his family. He is seen exchanging witty responses with his wife, Blake Lively, he has trolled his mother a couple of times and he hasn't even spared his children.
So you'd expect no less from the actor when it came to occasions like Father's Day. The Deadpool actor put his wit to use yet again and posted a hilarious tweet to wish fellow fathers on the occasion of Father's Day.
The Canadian star, who is the father of two daughters – Inez, 1, and James, 3 – with the Gossip Girl alum, took to Twitter and wished his fellow dads by posting:
"Having matching donor organs in case anything happens to me is a true blessing. #HappyFathersDay."
While this is one of his many hilarious posts, there are several other hilarious tweets Reynolds has shared about parenting that easily top this Father's Day message. Our favourites are:
Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course.
Proud of my baby daughter placing last in her old-timey, bare-knuckle street fighting class. Congrats to her 31 year old opponent, Rick.
Being a father means responsibility. Not just for your main family, but also the secret one in Denmark nobody knows about.
Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time. I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man.
On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom.
After this morning's diaper, my daughter finally earned the teardrop tattoo on her face.
It's important kids eat 5 servings of vegetables daily. Even if childhood is just a dress-rehearsal for extraordinary adult suffering.
I'd walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it's dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair.