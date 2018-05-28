Ryan Reynolds James Gunn
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.Getty Images

After bowling over film critics, Deadpool 2 has been winning fans' hearts, with many returning to the theatres to catch it for the second time. The Ryan Reynolds starrer was recently viewed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the movie.

The filmmaker, who is known to share his honest opinions about a movie, shared that he loved the X-Men movie. He tweeted, "Yesterday I finally saw Deadpool 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks David M Leitch, Ryan Reynolds, Coralie Fargeat and Matilda Lutz for a great day at the movies."

Reynolds thanked Gunn for sharing his thought on the R-Rated movie and decided to tease followers by suggesting a crossover. Gunn played along and responded: "Yes, please."

The Twitter interaction led to all hell breaking loose, with fans begging for turning the tease into a reality. Many fans believed that Deadpool would fit perfectly in the world of Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Deadpool would fit GOTG. Crossover would Be hella funny & interesting. Let this happened," a Twitter user shared. "Disney, Make This Happen Pleasejejdjdwxjdbd," added another

A few users also began suggesting which character Deadpool should be paired with. "I would love to see the interactions between #Deadpool and #Rocket," a tweet read. "Deadpool & Rocket vs the World!" "Deadpool + Drax is a team-up that needs to happen," another user suggested.

This isn't the first time that Gunn has appreaciated Reynolds' Deadpool antics. Late last year, the Marvel director was left impressed by Reynolds' reaction to the Walt Disney and Fox deal. 