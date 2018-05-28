After bowling over film critics, Deadpool 2 has been winning fans' hearts, with many returning to the theatres to catch it for the second time. The Ryan Reynolds starrer was recently viewed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the movie.

The filmmaker, who is known to share his honest opinions about a movie, shared that he loved the X-Men movie. He tweeted, "Yesterday I finally saw Deadpool 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films - cinema's alive! Thanks David M Leitch, Ryan Reynolds, Coralie Fargeat and Matilda Lutz for a great day at the movies."

Reynolds thanked Gunn for sharing his thought on the R-Rated movie and decided to tease followers by suggesting a crossover. Gunn played along and responded: "Yes, please."

The Twitter interaction led to all hell breaking loose, with fans begging for turning the tease into a reality. Many fans believed that Deadpool would fit perfectly in the world of Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Deadpool would fit GOTG. Crossover would Be hella funny & interesting. Let this happened," a Twitter user shared. "Disney, Make This Happen Pleasejejdjdwxjdbd," added another

A few users also began suggesting which character Deadpool should be paired with. "I would love to see the interactions between #Deadpool and #Rocket," a tweet read. "Deadpool & Rocket vs the World!" "Deadpool + Drax is a team-up that needs to happen," another user suggested.

A suggestion.... pic.twitter.com/MzHdn3RHPK — EmptySet (@EmptySetArt) May 27, 2018 Please make Deadpool and Starlord have a dance off ? — Jeremy (@JeremiahRios) May 27, 2018 If you make a deadpool/GOTG crossover and its not rated R, can you make it that Deadpool keeps trying to curse but it doesn't work?Like he keeps accidentally saying "fork" and he doesnt know why and it pisses him off- like in The Good Place? — he who shall not be named (@kdevor1996) May 27, 2018 They wouldn't even have to tone down Deadpools language. Did y'all hear what tween Groot said in #infinitywar Plus it be even more hilarious to bleep him & only Deadpool & the audience hears the bleep. He'd say Fox let him swear & Rocket says I'm not a Fox. It writes itself — John (@JpOuterHaven) May 27, 2018 Have Deadpool join the Guardians Of The Galaxy in Guardians 3 that would be cool and I want to see Star-Lord and Deadpool have a dance off — RJ Dove (@RJHardcoreDove) May 27, 2018

This isn't the first time that Gunn has appreaciated Reynolds' Deadpool antics. Late last year, the Marvel director was left impressed by Reynolds' reaction to the Walt Disney and Fox deal.