As popular as Blake Lively is for being an established actor, loving mom and wife, it would be hard to find a soul who does not know her as Sarena VanDer Woodsen from her hit TV show, Gossip Girl.

For over six seasons, Lively entertained fans with her whirlwind on and off romance with Dan Humphrey played by Penn Badgely who Lively dated in real life as well.

Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds recently revealed on Twitter whether he had seen his wife's popular show.

A fan asked the 'Deadpool' actor if he had ever watched even an episode from Gossip Girl. The fan wrote, "I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know."

To this Ryenolds answered, "I didn't watch. I drank it through my eyes."

Although nobody was able to quite decode what this meant, fans assumed that he has in fact seen the teen drama.

In a Twitter Q & A, a fan also asked the 43-year-old actor for his top 5 recommendations for movies and TV shows.

Reynolds although did not offer recommendations, but shared what he had been watching in the recent time. The actor wrote, "These aren't recommendations. This is just what I watched over the past week: Grosse Point Blank, Training Day, Being There, Easter Parade, F-cking Paw Patrol X 11."

Ryan Reynolds who was previously married to Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson met his present wife Blake Lively in 2010 while shooting the film, 'Green Latern' together. But the two only started dating in 2011. The couple later married in 2012 and has three daughters together.

Both Ryan and Blake have been actively spreading the message of safety and precaution on their social media. The two also donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.