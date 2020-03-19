The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by a storm with thousands of people dead and lakhs infected. Even celebs like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now as part of help to the coronavirus patients. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made an important donation and we cannot help but praise them for their efforts. The actor took to Instagram to share that he and Lively have donated $1 million in total to two different food banks across the United States and Canada as a relief to anyone who is suffering from COVID-19 outbreak.

"If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection," he further mentioned. He even made a snark comment by saying, "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you're able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada."

Last but not the least, he took a sly dig at Wolverine star Hugh Jackman by writing, "(Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555--HUGH)." Well obviously, it's not a real number.

With the recent development, the two have joined the likes of Justin Beiber, who donated to Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation in February when coronavirus began to spread across Wuhan, China.