Idris Elba was one of the most recent Hollywood celebrities to contract the Coronavirus. And reportedly, the "Hobbs and Shaw" star has suggested that he may have caught coronavirus from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie after the two met shortly before they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, the actor revealed in a video shared to Twitter that he was exposed to the deadly disease on 4 March, the same day he posed with Sophie at the We Day UK charity event, in Wembley.

Idris said: 'It's hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it's hard to say when. I will say that I know I've been exposed to it from March 4....That's when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person."

He went on to say that he could have been positive from March 4, but it was hard to say when he contracted someone with corona. He added that one could contract it at anytime but his known exposure was on March 4.

The actor also added in the video that he had passed on the virus to someone he had been in contact with. He said that he was on location about to start filming when the news broke that this person, who is also in the public eye has tested positive.

Idris then addressed backlash as to why he was tested for COVID-19 after he had 'no symptoms' and 'felt ok.' He also explained why his wife Sabrina has stayed by his side after fans criticised the model for putting herself at risk of exposure.

Idris Elba joins a slew of celebrities who are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks was the first major Hollywood star along with his wife Rita Wilson to test positive for the virus. Hanks is in quarantine and is being treated. You can check out the video here: