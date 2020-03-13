Daniel Radcliffe, the boy wizard could be infected with the Coronavirus. At least that's what the rumour mill has been churning out. And it looks like Daniel Radcliffe would like to set the record straight.

Reportedly, the Harry Potter star was asked about an erroneous online report that circulated earlier this week claiming he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which, as of Wednesday, has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

"I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday and the makeup artist was like, my niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona," said the actor, who's currently starring opposite Alan Cumming in a London production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame, in a phone interview with Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery.

Daniel went on to say that he was surprised by the tweet that said that Daniel Radcliffe becomes the first famous person to contract coronavirus. He went on to say that it could be because he looked ill all the time that the mistake could have been made. Daniel also said that he was flattered about being chosen.

However, Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for the Coronavirus. The "Toy Story 4" actor reportedly contracted the virus in Australia and has been quarantined.

"Well, now. What to do next?" Hanks wrote on Instagram. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" The Coronavirus has led to the cancellation of many events around the world.