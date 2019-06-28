Years after working as a stunt choreographer film industries across the nation, Ravi Varma is directing his first movie in the form of Rustum. It also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in Kannada.

Shraddha Srinath, who is now one of the most sought after actresses in Sandalwood, Rachita Ram and Mayuri Kyatari are playing the female leads in Rustum. J Mahendran, Harish Uthaman, Arjun Gowda and others are in the supporting roles.

Anoop Seelin has composed the music, Mahen Simha has handled the cinematography and Deepu S Kumar has edited the flick, produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra.

Rustum is an action thriller that revolves around fearless police officer played by Shivaraj Kumar. The challenge for him is to fight against the corrupt system and clean up the criminal elements. The story is packed with romance and other necessary commercial ingridients.

Shivanna's action-packed movies have always excited his fans. After superhit movie Tagaru, the actor has donned the cop's role again. With a good trailer and a big star cast, the Kannada flick has picqued the interest of the cine-goers.

